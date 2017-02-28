SCORPIONS - 35th Anniversary Of Blackout Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; Interviews With KLAUS MEINE, RUDOLPH SCHENKER Streaming

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Scorpions Blackout album through interviews with Klaus Meine and Rudolph Schenker.

Says host Redbeard: “Over the decades I’ve had countless famous musicians claim that rock & roll had become their life, but only two, John Kay of Steppenwolf and the members of the Scorpions, knew that expressing the freedom inherent in playing rock music could cost them their lives. While Kay was smuggled out of Communist East Germany at the age of six, the Scorpions all grew up in West Germany in the ominous shadow of the Soviet Union and its totalitarian satellites. In these Eastern Bloc countries, rock & roll was as synonymous with American and British Western ideals as Old Glory and the Union Jack.”

