SCORPIONS Agent ROD MACSWEEN Discusses Future Plans – “The Vegas Residency Is Being Moved To 2021, Along With A Full-Blown USA Run”
July 1, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Longtime agent of the German legends Scorpions, Rod MacSween, spoke to Pollstar about he started managing the band and what’s in store for the future.
With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the canceling and postponement of concerts, including their July 2020 Las Vegas Residency, MacSween spoke about the band’s plans for 2021:
“The Vegas residency is being moved to 2021, along with a full-blown USA run. We’re planning some European festivals (current climate permitting) for summer 2021, then a fall 2021 European run, including an extensive German run.”
On any market the Scorpions have yet to visit:
“They've never played in Dublin! That's often mentioned, same for South Africa. They’ve been pretty much been everywhere else that is on the usual touring circuit.”
(Photo by: Shamma Concerts)