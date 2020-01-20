SCORPIONS Aim To Release New Studio Album By Year's End

Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine was recently interviewed by Tony Toscano of Talking Pictures. During the chat, which can be seen below, Klaus was asked if the band still planned to release a new album in 2020. He replied:

"We go to Australia in February, and Southeast Asia, and when we come back, we go into the studio here in Germany, (in our) hometown of Hannover, for pre-production. And then in May, it looks like we come to Los Angeles and start working in the studio, start recording, until the residency in Vegas. And hopefully we're done by then. If not, we keep going and finish the album, which hopefully will come out at the end of the year."

Scorpions recently announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.