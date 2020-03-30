SCORPIONS, ALICE COOPER, STATUS QUO To Get Rocksaws Jigsaw Puzzle Treatment

Horror rock legend Alice Cooper, German hard rock legends Scorpions, and British rock legends Status Quo will get the Rocksaws jigsaw puzzle treatment in April.

Zee Productions will release two classic Scorpions album covers, Blackout and Lovedrive, two classic Alice Cooper album covers, Welcome To My Nightmare and Trash, and three classic Status Quo album covers - If You Can't Stand The Heat, Rockin' All Over The World and Quo - as a 500 piece jigsaws, in April, via Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws.

The iconic arts of some of rock's most influential and highly regarded albums is presented in puzzle form for the first time ever. All puzzles come in a vinyl box set sized box, perfect to fit alongside a vinyl record collection.

For more information, visit here. Order online at Plastichead.com.