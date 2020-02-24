SCORPIONS And WHITESNAKE Cancel Brisbane Show Due To KLAUSE MEINE's Recovery From Kidney Stone Surgery

German rock legends the Scorpions were forced to cancel their February 22nd show in Syndey, Australia "due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party." Frontman Klaus Meine revealed over the weekend that he underwent surgery to remove kidney stones. As a result, the Scorpions and tourmates Whitesnake were forced to cancel their February 24th show in Brisbane as Meine recovers. Following is the official statement regarding teh cancellation:

"Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party, the Scorpions and Whitesnake show scheduled to take place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre tomorrow, Monday 24 February 2020 has been cancelled. Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be refunded in full (including ticket insurance premium and refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow up to 15 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

