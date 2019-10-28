SCORPIONS And WHITESNAKE Join Forces For 2020 Tour Of Australia, New Zealand
October 28, 2019, 29 minutes ago
Get ready for the biggest hard rock tour of 2020. Scorpions and Whitesnake are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand. Feel the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions. "We’re gonna rock you like a hurricane,“ promises Scorps vocalist Klaus Meine. Confirmed dates are as listed:
February
19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand