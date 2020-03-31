SCORPIONS' Animal Magnetism Turns 40; Album Fact Video Streaming

Scorpions released their seventh studio album, Animal Magnetism, on March 31, 1980. Marking the album's 40th anniversary, the band have released the album fact video below.

Says the band: "Face the facts! Animal Magnetism is 40 years old! Enjoy this video and learn new facts about the life of this album."

Scorpions will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.