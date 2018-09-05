SCORPIONS Announce Crazy World Tour Date In Beirut, Lebanon; Video Trailer

Scorpions have updated their Crazy World Tour schedule with the announcement of a show at the Seaside Arena in Beirut, Lebanon on October 27th.

Check out a video trailer for the show below, and get tickets here.

Upcoming Crazy World Tour dates are listed below.

September

5 - Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

7 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

9 - Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood , CA

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

October

27 - Seaside Arena - Beirut, Lebanon

November

2 - Perth Arena - Perth, Australia

4 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

6 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

8 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

10 - ICC Sydney Theatre - Sydney, Australia

12 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

More details and tickets here.