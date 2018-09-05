SCORPIONS Announce Crazy World Tour Date In Beirut, Lebanon; Video Trailer
September 5, 2018, 2 hours ago
Scorpions have updated their Crazy World Tour schedule with the announcement of a show at the Seaside Arena in Beirut, Lebanon on October 27th.
Check out a video trailer for the show below, and get tickets here.
Upcoming Crazy World Tour dates are listed below.
September
5 - Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
7 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX
9 - Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX
12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood , CA
14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
October
27 - Seaside Arena - Beirut, Lebanon
November
2 - Perth Arena - Perth, Australia
4 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
6 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
8 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
10 - ICC Sydney Theatre - Sydney, Australia
12 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
More details and tickets here.