SCORPIONS Are Looking For Your Help To Create The "Song of Hope" Music Video

Following the release of their new single, "Sign Of Hope" - inspired by the dramatic COVID-19 pandemic - German rock legends, Scorpions, are looking for fan photos to be used in the official video.

“We want to use our new music video as a platform to spread a little hope in light of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the band remarks. “Whether a photo of a blooming flower, your favorite summertime activity or you spending time with loved ones, we want to include your sign in our new ‘Sign of Hope’ music video.

