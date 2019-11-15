SCORPIONS At 1989 Moscow Music Peace Festival; Rare "Dynamite" Live Video Streaming

Scorpions have released more rare footage from their performance at The Moscow Music Peace Festival, which took place on August 12 and 13, 1989 in Moscow, Russia. Watch the band perform "Dynamite" below. The Moscow Music Peace Festival was organized to promote world peace and to establish a cooperation in fighting the war on drugs in Russia. The event was held at a time of immense change in the Soviet Union and is said to have inspired the song “Wind Of Change”.

Previously posted footage of the band performing their classic "Holiday" at the festival can be seen below:

Get ready for the biggest hard rock tour of 2020. Scorpions and Whitesnake are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand. Feel the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions.

"We’re gonna rock you like a hurricane,“ promises Scorpions vocalist, Klaus Meine.

Dates:

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand