SCORPIONS Back On Stage Following KLAUSE MEINE's Kidney Stone Surgery; Video

German rock legends, Scorpions, were forced to cancel their February 22 show in Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena after frontman Klaus Meine underwent emergency surgery to remove kidney stones.

Klaus and the band made up the postponed date last night (February 26), and the singer addressed the crowd, stating: "It feels so good to be back in Sydney tonight. Oh, yes. What can I say? It feels really good to be out on stage here tonight. First, I wanna say, sorry for 2018, and sorry for last Saturday. What a mess, you know, this kidney stone, it really knocked me out in Melbourne, and I feel so good to be back on my feet tonight."

(Photo - Marc Theis)