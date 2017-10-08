SCORPIONS Cancel North American Tour Dates Due To “Severe Laryngitis”

German hard rock icons have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “severe laryngitis.”

A band statement reads as follows:

“The Scorpions regretfully announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the U.S. 2017 tour will be cancelled. Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage.”

The band added: “We truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.