SCORPIONS Celebrate 35th Anniversary Of World Wide Live With New Video Documentary

The Scorpions' epic live album World Wide Live celebrates its 35th anniversary today. Released on June 20, 1985, it was recorded during the Love At First Sting tour and features hits such as "Blackout", "Still Loving You" and "Rock You Like A Hurricane".

World Wide Live peaked at #4 in the German and Austrian charts. It's since been certified Platinum in Canada and The United States, as well as Gold in Germany and France.

To mark this momentous occasion, Scorpions has released a two-part mini-documentary, The Story Of World Wide Live.

Part 1:

Part 2: