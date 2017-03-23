SCORPIONS Confirm North American Dates For Upcoming Tour With MEGADETH
March 23, 2017, 25 minutes ago
Los Angeles radio station 93.1 Jack FM recently reported that Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are set to embark on the Crazy World US tour this fall. Dates have now been confirmed and can be found below.
Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine: "When our album Crazy World was released back in '91, right at the end of the cold war, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future. Now 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years, 'Crazy World' is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there."
The schedule is as follows:
September
14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
19 - Laval, QC - Place Bell - (no Megadeth)
22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater
23 - Chicago, IL - All State Arena (no Megadeth)
26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center
29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome
October
3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena
11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory
14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center
15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena