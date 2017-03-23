SCORPIONS Confirm North American Dates For Upcoming Tour With MEGADETH

Los Angeles radio station 93.1 Jack FM recently reported that Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are set to embark on the Crazy World US tour this fall. Dates have now been confirmed and can be found below.

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine: "When our album Crazy World was released back in '91, right at the end of the cold war, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future. Now 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years, 'Crazy World' is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there."

The schedule is as follows:

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

19 - Laval, QC - Place Bell - (no Megadeth)

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater

23 - Chicago, IL - All State Arena (no Megadeth)

26 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Los Angeles - The Forum On Sale 3/24

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at The Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena