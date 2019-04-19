SCORPIONS Drummer MIKKEY DEE Opens Rock Bar In Paris; Video

Former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee spoke to The Fernando Rock Show at the launch of his rock bar, Alabama, in central Paris, France. The bar was opened to the public on April 12th and Mikkey was there to celebrate with everyone in attendance. Check out the chat and also a video recap of the grand opening.

Says Dee: "Alabama is a tiny bar filled with rock spirit: a fine selection of beer and whisky, great music, and even a jukebox to play your favorite songs on vinyl."

