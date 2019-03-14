SCORPIONS / Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE To Open Central Paris Rock Bar

March 14, 2019, 2 hours ago

Former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer, Mikkey Dee, has announced the public opening of his central Paris rock bar, Alabama, on April 12th.

Says Mikkey: "Welcome to the grand opening of my little rock bar, Alabama, in central Paris. It will open to the public on the 12th of April at 8 PM and I'll be there to celebrate with you!

"Alabama is a tiny bar filled with rock spirit: a fine selection of beer and whisky, great music, and even a jukebox to play your favorite songs on vinyl."

