SCORPIONS / Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE To Open Central Paris Rock Bar

Former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer, Mikkey Dee, has announced the public opening of his central Paris rock bar, Alabama, on April 12th.

Says Mikkey: "Welcome to the grand opening of my little rock bar, Alabama, in central Paris. It will open to the public on the 12th of April at 8 PM and I'll be there to celebrate with you!

"Alabama is a tiny bar filled with rock spirit: a fine selection of beer and whisky, great music, and even a jukebox to play your favorite songs on vinyl."

