SCORPIONS Flashback: “Another Piece Of Meat” Live From Tokyo’s Sun Plaza Hall, 1979 Streaming

German heavy metal legends Scorpions continue to roll out the retro footage, this time of “Another Piece Of Meat” from the Lovedrive album, live at Tokyo’s Sun Plaza Hall in 1979.

In other news, you can now search "Scorpions" on GIPHY and Instagram to begin using official Scorpions stickers on your social media. Subscribe to the account to be notified when new GIFs and stickers are uploaded. Get started here.

Scorpions will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.

Scorpions, were forced to cancel their February 22 show in Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena after frontman Klaus Meine underwent emergency surgery to remove kidney stones.

Klaus and the band made up the postponed date on February 26, and the singer addressed the crowd, stating: "It feels so good to be back in Sydney tonight. Oh, yes. What can I say? It feels really good to be out on stage here tonight. First, I wanna say, sorry for 2018, and sorry for last Saturday. What a mess, you know, this kidney stone, it really knocked me out in Melbourne, and I feel so good to be back on my feet tonight."

Watch video below: