SCORPIONS Flashback: "Life's Like A River" From Tokyo's Sun Plaza Hall, 1979 (Video)

German rock legends, Scorpions, continue to release classic live footage. Below you can watch the band perform "Life's Like A River" at the Sun Plaza Hall in Tokyo, Japan in 1979.

Watch "Lovedrive" from the same concert, below:

Scorpions will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.