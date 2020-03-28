SCORPIONS Flashback: "Make It Real" Live From Hellfest 2015 Streaming

German heavy metal legends Scorpions continue to roll out the retro footage, this time of "Make It Real" live at Hellfest 2015 on June 20th.

Scorpions will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.