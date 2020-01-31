SCORPIONS Flashback - Rare “We'll Burn The Sky” Performance Video From 1979 Unearthed

German rock legends, Scorpions, continue to release classic live footage. Watch the band perform "We'll Burn The Sky" at Reading Festival in August 1979.

Speaking to Detroit’s WRIF radio station, Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jab spoke about the band’s new upcoming album.

Jabs said, “We know we got older, but inside, we still feel young, and we are very energetic. The shows are great. And writing songs and playing the songs, it feels like it always has, very energetic, powerful. And we have still great ideas. Good songwriting going on at the moment. And this album should be very powerful."

Metallica and Slipknot producer Greg Fidelman will be handling the controls for the record and Jabs was asked will follow a “heavier” direction than their previous releases. "I think so. Because we want it, and everybody says, 'Do something like in the old Blackout days, Love At First Sting. So, that is the idea. We're just a little bit older than we were back then, but that doesn't really matter."

Scorpions recently announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.