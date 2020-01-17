SCORPIONS Flashback - “Robot Man” Live Video From Reading Festival 1979 Streaming

German rock legends, Scorpions, continue to release classic live footage, this time it’s “Robot Man” from the Reading Festival on August 25, 1979.

Scorpions have announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, January 24 at 10 AM, PST.

Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to the best tickets starting Friday, January 17 at 10 AM, PST. For more information and to join the fan community, head here.

Citi is the fficial presale credit card of Scorpions “Sin City Nights.” As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, January 20 at 10 AM, PST until Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM< PST through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 22 at 10 AM, PST through Thursday, January 23 at 10 PM, PST.

The nine performances going on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.