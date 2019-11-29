SCORPIONS Flashback - Watch "Sting In The Tail" Video From MTV Unplugged In Athens, 2013

Scorpions released the live album, MTV Unplugged - Live In Athens, on this day in 2013. The band have posted this video for "Sting In The Tail":

Get ready for the biggest hard rock tour of 2020. Scorpions and Whitesnake are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand. Feel the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions.

"We’re gonna rock you like a hurricane,“ promises Scorpions vocalist, Klaus Meine.

Dates:

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand