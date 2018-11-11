SCORPIONS Forced To Cancel Sydney Show With DEF LEPPARD Due To KLAUS MEINE's Vocal Issues

According to Australia's MusicFeeds, German rock legends the Scorpions were forced to cancel their November 10th show supporting Def Leppard in Sydney. Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine issued the following statement:

"Dear Australian Fans, believe me I have tried everything to be up on stage tonight in Sydney... I haven‘t said a word in the last 36 hours to rest my pipes, but unfortunately my voice is not back to the power it needs to sing my heart out for you tonight. You deserve nothing less than the best performance and I hope we have a chance to come back to finally 'Rock You Like A Hurricane’. Thank you for all the 'get well soon' messages. Thank you, Def Leppard, for your amazing support on this tour. Love Klaus."

Scorpions were forced to cancel their performance on November 8th at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia due to Meine's vocal issues. His previous statement follows:

"We came a long way to finally ROCK Australia for the very first time (except for Melbourne ) together with our friends Def Leppard. We have had a fantastic run so far, and it breaks my heart to let you know that I can’t sing tonight at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The Doc has recommended that I rest my voice until Sydney and I cross my fingers that it all works out."

