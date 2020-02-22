SCORPIONS Forced To Postpone Tonight's Sydney Show Due To "Medical Emergency"

German rock legends the Scorpions were forced to cancel tonight's (February 22nd) show in Syndey, Australia "due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party."

According to the promoter, "Live Nation is working on a rescheduled date for next week, with details to follow as soon as possible. All existing tickets will remain valid for entry on the rescheduled date, without the need for exchange. Refunds will be available for patrons who are unable to attend the rescheduled date and can be obtained by contacting their point of purchase."

The Scorpions are currently out with Whitesnake, and their February 24th show Brisbane, Australia is expected to go ahead as planned.

The band recently posted the following message to the fans on Facebook: