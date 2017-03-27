SCORPIONS / Former-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE - Episode 3 Of “A Week In Dee World” Documentary Streaming

March 27, 2017, 29 minutes ago

news hard rock heavy metal mikkey dee scorpions motorhead

The third episode of a the documentary series, A Week In Dee World, featuring current Scorpions and former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee, has been uploaded by Headbangr onto their official Facebook page.

The new episode focuses on the Ultimate Jam Night second anniversary event at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on January 17th.

Check out all three available episodes below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

