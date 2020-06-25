SCORPIONS Frontman KLAUS MEINE Talks New Album - "We Have So Much Great Material; We're Excited To Put It Out"

Guesting on 95.5 KLOS, Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine discussed the band's plans for a new album, and offered his thoughts on touring om the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the interview below.

Meine: "We have so much great material, and, of course, many, many hard and heavy rockers. A couple of ballads as well. We're so excited. I tell you it's a blessing in troubled times, like we all go through right now, that we have a chance to be at home and to go into the studio to work on new material and to go and lose yourself in the creative world. It's great. When this record comes out with all those new songs, and no more songs from way back, from the vault - it's all new written material - and we're excited to put it out."

The Scorpions' epic live album World Wide Live celebrates its 35th anniversary today. Released on June 20, 1985, it was recorded during the Love At First Sting tour and features hits such as "Blackout", "Still Loving You" and "Rock You Like A Hurricane".

World Wide Live peaked at #4 in the German and Austrian charts. It's since been certified Platinum in Canada and The United States, as well as Gold in Germany and France.

To mark this momentous occasion, Scorpions has released a two-part mini-documentary, The Story Of World Wide Live.

Part 1:

Part 2: