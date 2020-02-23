SCORPIONS Frontman KLAUS MEINE Undergoes Surgery To Have Kidney Stones Removed

German rock legends the Scorpions were forced to cancel their February 22nd show in Syndey, Australia "due to a medical emergency within the Scorpions tour party." Frontman Klaus Meine followed up the announcement with the news that he underwent surgery to remove kidney stones.

"Dear Fans, the good news first. We had a fantastic show in Melbourne Wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena .... loved every minute of it .... it just feels soooo good to be back in Australia! The bad news is, I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital. It was a very painful attack.

In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent. Can you imagine how i feel right now? So sorry, Sydney. Do we have to cancel again? It looks like it.... but we are hoping to re-schedule for next week, day to be announced. Dr. Katz and his team are taking very good care of me. I’m in the best hands, but I doubt I'll be back on my feet until early next week.

With lots of Love, with a Heavy Heart from Melbourne."

The Scorpions are currently out with Whitesnake, and their February 24th show Brisbane, Australia was expected to go ahead as planned as of Saturday. Stay tuned for updates.