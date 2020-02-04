SCORPIONS Guitarist MATTHIAS JABS Looks Back On 2010 Farewell Tour - "It Was Not The Right Idea To Call It A Day Back Then"

Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs recently guested on Des Moines, IA's Lazer 103.3's program Andy's Hall Pass discussing Sin City Nights, a nine show residency in Las Vegas this coming summer, while reflecting on 40+ years of touring and recording. He also shares his thoughts on why the band has not been nominated for The Rock Hall Of Fame.

On the band's decision to do a farewell tour in 2010

Jabs: "It was recommended by our manager, and we were somehow dealing with it but we weren't really convinced. But, we were serious about it when we did the last show in 2012. Only weeks later, MTV called in and asked if we could do an unplugged show. We've never done that in the '80s when we had the offer; we were too busy. So we said, 'Yeah, let's do it, that's a great challenge.' And so we spent some time arranging, and then we played shows, and we were back on the road. We realized that neither the fans nor the promoters wanted to let us go. We realized we still had too much fun doing this. That was, like, 10 years ago now; we were touring the world a couple of times, a couple of albums, and we love what we are doing. It was not the right idea to call it a day back then."

Scorpions recently announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

Rock Zone fan community pre-sale on sale now for first access to the best tickets. Log in or join the community here. Citi bank cardmembers also have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning today, Monday, January 20, through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, visit this location.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.