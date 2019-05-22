SCORPIONS Guitarist MATTHIAS JABS On First Live Show Of 2019 - "We Have To Play, And Like To Play, The Hits"

Rock legends, Scorpions, will perform their first live show of 2019, on Friday, June 14 at Rock The Coast 2019 festival in Málaga, Spain. MusicRadar caught up with guitarist Matthias Jabs ahead of the show.

“We have to play, and like to play, the hits,” answers Matthias, when asked what to expect from Scorpions’ first show of 2019.

His band simply wouldn’t be able to leave the stage without fans hearing hits like "Rock You Like A Hurricane", "Still Loving You" and "Blackout", he reasons. There lies one of the German group’s biggest challenges - distilling their prolific 54-year career into a tight two hours of rock ’n’ roll mastery.

“Those favourites make up half the setlist right there,” he continues. “On our last tour, we edited together a '70s medley and currently we’re working on the possibility of an '80s medley. Fans want to hear songs from every era, and the show is only two hours, so we try to combine as much as we can.

“It will be our first performance since last November in Shanghai. We’ve been on a writing break since then. It’s the longest break we’ve had from the stage in a very long while, maybe even in our career. I always feel excited about that first show. We won’t be rusty, though... don’t you worry!”

Read the complete interview at MusicRadar.

Scorpions complete live itinerary can be found here.

(Photo - Marc Theis)