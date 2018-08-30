SCORPIONS Guitarist RUDOLF SCHENKER Featured In Exclusive Career-Spanning Spotify Interview

Scorpions fans can check out an exclusive and special interview with founding guitarist Rudolf Schenker and Spotify talking all things about the band and his career, including growing up to basement beginnings, different stations of the band's line-up, breaking in the UK and around the world, and more. Check out the interview here.

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, will return to America on August 31st to kick off rescheduled tour dates in Phoenix, San Antonio, Dallas, Tampa, and Hollywood, FL, as well as adding two new stops in Lake Tahoe, NV and Irvine, CA. Joining the Scorpions on these US dates will be Queensrÿche.

Rudolf Schenker spoke with Digital Journal about the tour. "We are looking forward to giving people good music, and reminding them about sticking together to put the world back in a positive way," Schenker said. "We are looking forward to coming back to the United States again."

Tour dates:

August

31 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harvey's Lake Tahoe

September

2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

9 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at the Music Factory

12 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena