SCORPIONS Guitarist RUDOLF SCHENKER - "We Don't Want To Be A Band From Yesterday"

Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker says the band’s legacy in America is somewhat different from the rest of the world, particularly Europe. In the US, songs like "No One Like You", "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "Still Loving You" are relegated to the dustbin of classic rock radio. Worldwide, Schenker said, they’re treated like any other rock band.

"When we play in Germany and in France, we have lots of young kids in the front rows, and the older ones are mostly in the back," he tells Tampa Bay Times. "We don’t want to be a band from yesterday. And that’s the situation why we’re still standing, why we have demand of people wanting us playing. After America, we go to Australia and New Zealand and China, and that’s fantastic."

Scorpions recently updated their Crazy World Tour schedule with the announcement of a show at the Seaside Arena in Beirut, Lebanon on October 27th.

Upcoming Crazy World Tour dates are listed below.

September

12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood , CA

14 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

October

27 - Seaside Arena - Beirut, Lebanon

November

2 - Perth Arena - Perth, Australia

4 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

6 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

8 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

10 - ICC Sydney Theatre - Sydney, Australia

12 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

