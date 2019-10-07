SCORPIONS, HELLOWEEN Live At Rock In Rio 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Sets Streaming

Scorpions and Helloween both performed on October 4 at Rock In Rio 2019 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Video of both bands' full sets can be seen below.

Scorpions setlist:

Intro

"Going Out With A Bang"

"Make It Real"

"The Zoo"

"Coast To Coast"

"Top Of The Bill" / "Steamrock Fever" / "Speedy's Coming" / "Catch Your Train" (70's medley)

"We Built This House"

"Delicate Dance"

"Cidade Maravilhosa" (Traditional cover) (Tribute to Rio)

"Send Me An Angel"

"Wind Of Change"

"Tease Me Please Me"

Drum Solo

"Blackout"

"Big City Nights"

Encore:

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like a Hurricane"

Halloween setlist:

"I'm Alive"

"Dr. Stein"

"Eagle Fly Free"

"Perfect Gentleman"

"Ride the Sky"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right"

"Power"

"How Many Tears"

"Future World"

"I Want Out"