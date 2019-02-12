SCORPIONS - InTheStudio Celbrates 35th Anniversary Of Love At First Sting Album; KLAUS MEINE And RUDOLPH SCHENKER Interviewed

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 35th anniversary of the classic Scorpions, Love At First Sting.

Says Redbeard: "Sitting with my guests Klaus Meine, Scorpions singer and songwriter, and Rudolph Schenker, guitarist/ songwriter, it was fascinating to be reminded by members of Germany’s beloved band just how much rock music had changed the world in thirty-five years. And they should know better than anyone: they were there, living it every day in just the five short years after the early 1984 release of Love At First Sting."

“We were not proud of our country, and our parents were not proud of our country,” says Scorpions lead singer Klaus Meine.” They just survived the (Second World) War. So rock music is the way we got out. And starting as young musicians playing English and American music, it was in a way something like an attempt to be part of the world community, to escape a place where you feel this burden.”

