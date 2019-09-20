SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 2; More Rare Video Unearthed
September 20, 2019, an hour ago
Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. Watch the band perform "No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere" and "Holiday" below:
You can still watch the band perform "Hour 1", "Coming Home" and "Bad Boys Running Wild" from the concert below:
Scorpions recently released the trailer below, in support of their upcoming 2019 tour dates. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.
Tour dates:
September
21 - Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil
23 - Arena Sabiazinho - Uberlândia, Brazil
25 - Ginásio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil
28 - Arena Petry - Florianópolis, Brazil
October
1 - Ginásio Gigantinho - Porto Alegre, Brazil
4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
7 - Moviestar Arena - Santiago, Chile
10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation
November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia