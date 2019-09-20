SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 2; More Rare Video Unearthed

Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. Watch the band perform "No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere" and "Holiday" below:

You can still watch the band perform "Hour 1", "Coming Home" and "Bad Boys Running Wild" from the concert below:

Scorpions recently released the trailer below, in support of their upcoming 2019 tour dates. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

Tour dates:

September     
21 - Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil         
23 - Arena Sabiazinho - Uberlândia, Brazil         
25 - Ginásio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil         
28 - Arena Petry - Florianópolis, Brazil         

October
1 - Ginásio Gigantinho - Porto Alegre, Brazil         
4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil         
7 - Moviestar Arena - Santiago, Chile         
10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia         
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador         
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation         

November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation         
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation         
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation         
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation         
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine         
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus         
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary         
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia



