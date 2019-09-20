SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 2; More Rare Video Unearthed

Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. Watch the band perform "No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere" and "Holiday" below:

You can still watch the band perform "Hour 1", "Coming Home" and "Bad Boys Running Wild" from the concert below:

Scorpions recently released the trailer below, in support of their upcoming 2019 tour dates. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

Tour dates:

September

21 - Allianz Parque - São Paulo, Brazil

23 - Arena Sabiazinho - Uberlândia, Brazil

25 - Ginásio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil

28 - Arena Petry - Florianópolis, Brazil

October

1 - Ginásio Gigantinho - Porto Alegre, Brazil

4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 - Moviestar Arena - Santiago, Chile

10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia

12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador

31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

November

3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation

5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation

7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation

12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus

18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary

20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia