SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 3; Rare Performance Footage Of "Dust In The Wind", "Wind Of Change", "321"
September 27, 2019, an hour ago
Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. In this new clip, the band perform "Dust In The Wind", "Wind Of Change", and "321":
Watch the band perform "No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere" and "Holiday" below:
"Hour 1", "Coming Home" and "Bad Boys Running Wild" footage below:
Scorpions recently released the tour diary video below, focusing on their show on September 21 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil:
Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.
Tour dates:
September
23 - Arena Sabiazinho - Uberlândia, Brazil
25 - Ginásio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil
28 - Arena Petry - Florianópolis, Brazil
October
1 - Ginásio Gigantinho - Porto Alegre, Brazil
4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
7 - Moviestar Arena - Santiago, Chile
10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation
November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia