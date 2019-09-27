SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 3; Rare Performance Footage Of "Dust In The Wind", "Wind Of Change", "321"

September 27, 2019, an hour ago

Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. In this new clip, the band perform "Dust In The Wind", "Wind Of Change", and "321":

Watch the band perform "No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere" and "Holiday" below:

"Hour 1", "Coming Home" and "Bad Boys Running Wild" footage below:

Scorpions recently released the tour diary video below, focusing on their show on September 21 at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil:

Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

Tour dates:

September             
23 - Arena Sabiazinho - Uberlândia, Brazil         
25 - Ginásio Nilson Nelson - Brasília, Brazil         
28 - Arena Petry - Florianópolis, Brazil         

October
1 - Ginásio Gigantinho - Porto Alegre, Brazil         
4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil         
7 - Moviestar Arena - Santiago, Chile         
10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia         
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador         
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation         

November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation         
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation         
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation         
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation         
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine         
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus         
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary         
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia



