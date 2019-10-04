SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 4; Rare Performance Footage Of "Blackout" and "Big City Nights" Streaming

Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. In this new clip, the band perform "Blackout" and "Big City Nights":

See more footage from the show, below:

"Dust In The Wind", "Wind Of Change", "321":

"No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere", "Holiday":

"Hour 1", "Coming Home", "Bad Boys Running Wild" :

Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

October

4 - Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 - Moviestar Arena - Santiago, Chile

10 - Movistar Arena - Bogotá, Colombia

12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador

31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

November

3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation

5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation

7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation

12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus

18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary

20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia