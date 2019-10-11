SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 5; Rare Performance Footage Of "Still Loving You" And "Rock You Like A Hurricane" Streaming
October 11, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage from their September 2008 concert at at Chevrolet Hall in Recife, Brazil. In this new clip, the band perform "Still Loving You" and "Rock You Like A Hurricane":
See more footage from the show, below:
"Blackout", "Big City Nights":
"Dust In The Wind", "Wind Of Change", "321":
"No Pain No Gain", "Always Somewhere", "Holiday":
"Hour 1", "Coming Home", "Bad Boys Running Wild" :
Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.
October
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation
November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia