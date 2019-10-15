SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 6 And Part 7; Rare Performance Footage Of "Hour 1", "Make It Real" And "Tease Me, Please Me" Streaming

October 15, 2019, 32 minutes ago

Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage, this time from their August 9th, 2007 show in Manaus, Brazil. Check out the footage of "Hour 1", "Love 'Em Or Leave 'Em", "Make It Real", "Tease Me, Please Me" and "Humanity" below.

Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

October
12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador
31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation        

November
3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation
5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation
7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation
10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation
12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine
15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus
18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary
20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia



