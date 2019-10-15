SCORPIONS Live In Brazil, Part 6 And Part 7; Rare Performance Footage Of "Hour 1", "Make It Real" And "Tease Me, Please Me" Streaming

Rock legends, Scorpions, have released more rare video footage, this time from their August 9th, 2007 show in Manaus, Brazil. Check out the footage of "Hour 1", "Love 'Em Or Leave 'Em", "Make It Real", "Tease Me, Please Me" and "Humanity" below.

Scorpions' upcoming 2019 tour dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to the band's official website.

October

12 - Coliseo General Rumiñahui - Quito, Ecuador

31 - KRK Uralez - Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

November

3 - Basket Hall - Krasnodar, Russian Federation

5 - ZSKA-Arena - Москва, Russian Federation

7 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russian Federation

10 - Yubileyny Sports Palace - Voronezh, Russian Federation

12 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine

15 - Minsk Arena - Minsk, Belarus

18 - Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - Budapest, Hungary

20 - Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu - Bratislava, Slovakia