SCORPIONS, MEGADETH Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Crazy World North American Tour
August 2, 2017, an hour ago
Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are set to embark on the Crazy World North American tour this fall. A new video trailer supporting the trek is available for streaming below.
Tour dates:
September
14 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA
16 - Madison Square Garden - Manhattan, NY
19 - Place Bell - Laval, QC
22 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON
23 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL
25 - 1stBANK Center - Broomfield, CO
26 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT
29 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
30 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA
October
3 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV
4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA
7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA
8 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ
11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX
12 - Pavilion at the Music Factory - Irving, TX
14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL
15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL, US