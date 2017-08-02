SCORPIONS, MEGADETH Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Crazy World North American Tour

Scorpions, with special guests Megadeth, are set to embark on the Crazy World North American tour this fall. A new video trailer supporting the trek is available for streaming below.

Tour dates:

September

14 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

16 - Madison Square Garden - Manhattan, NY

19 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

22 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

23 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

25 - 1stBANK Center - Broomfield, CO

26 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

29 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

30 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

October

3 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV

4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA

8 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ

11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

12 - Pavilion at the Music Factory - Irving, TX

14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL, US