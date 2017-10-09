SCORPIONS / MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE Remembers RONNIE JAMES DIO, LEMMY In New Video Interview

Drum legend Mikkey Dee was interviewed on The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show at the Bowl For Ronnie event in Studio City, California on October 6th. In the video below, Mikkey talks about the one and only Lemmy Kilmister saying, "I'd rather celebrate his life than mourn his death. Lemmy was very satisfied with his life, and he got to turn 70 years of age; he was a happy camper. Of course, I would love for him to be around, but he had a great life."

