SCORPIONS / MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE - Video Walkthrough Of New Sonor Drum Set
April 30, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Filmed at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands – take a look at former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee's new Scorpion Sonor Drums SQ² drum kit.
Legendary German rockers Scorpions recently updated their Crazy World Tour itinerary with the announcement of four US shows in August / September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.
Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:
August
31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
September
2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.