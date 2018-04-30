SCORPIONS / MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE - Video Walkthrough Of New Sonor Drum Set

April 30, 2018, 27 minutes ago

Filmed at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands – take a look at former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee's new Scorpion Sonor Drums SQ² drum kit. 

Legendary German rockers Scorpions recently updated their Crazy World Tour itinerary with the announcement of four US shows in August / September with special guests Queensrÿche. The new dates are listed below.

Scorpions dates with Queensrÿche:

August
31 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

September
2 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Find Scorpions complete tour schedule and ticket links at this location.

 

