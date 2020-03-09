SCORPIONS Mourn Passing Of Producer KEITH OLSEN

"We just learned about the passing of our dear friend and producer Keith Olsen," writes German metal band Scorpions in a post on social media.

"Keith produced many iconic albums, including our album Crazy World... Keith was a wonderful guy, and the making of Crazy World was such an inspiring journey, containing outstanding songs like 'Wind Of Change' and 'Send Me An Angel', which had the Keith Olsen touch, on every single note.... our hearts and prayers go out to his family.... RIP Keith.... You live on in the Music."

In addition to producing Scorpions, Keith Olsen worked with Heart, Ozzy Osbourne, Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, and Journey, amongst others. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. BraveWords sends our condolences to Olsen's family and friends.

(Photo courtesy of Scorpions' Facebook page).

