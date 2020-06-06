SCORPIONS Perform "Dynamite" At Hellfest 2015; Video

Germany’s best export Scorpions have returned with another live video from their set at Hellfest 2015; this time of the Blackout classic, "Dynamite". Check it out below.

Scorpions previously uploaded the Crazy World ballad "Winds Of Change" from Hellfest 2015:

Scorpions have postponed their Las Vegas residency. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” was due to begin Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions were to be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

Says the band: "Our Vegas Residency at (Planet Hollywood) is postponed, new dates to be announced soon. We want our fans & everybody involved to be safe during these uncertain times. Please take care of yourselves, stay healthy and we will see you again when times are better. Lots of Love. Scorpions.”

The nine performances were due to take place on:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.