SCORPIONS Perform PINK FLOYD's "In The Flesh?" At ROGER WATERS' The Wall - Live in Berlin 1990 Concert; Video

Attracting one of the biggest paying live audiences of all time, the Roger Waters' concert of Pink Floyd's The Wall was held in Berlin, Germany on July 21, 1990. It was staged between Potsdamer Platz and the Brandenburg Gate to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall eight months previously.

Watched by at least 450,000 people the Scorpions opened the concert with the song "In The Flesh?". Watch footage of the performance below:

Speaking with abc News Radio, Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine recently discussed the band's new single, "Sign Of Hope" (streaming below), and working on their new studio album.

Meine reports that the Scorpions began writing material for the project last year, adding, "I think we have some great songs. And so far, it's a really inspiring journey."

Klaus also says the band had intended to record the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include Slipknot and Metallica. However, because of the pandemic, much of the work so far has been done at home or at the band's Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, with Fidelman taking part via Zoom.

"[W]e made great progress and [it] was a lot of fun, even now in this restricted and very strange situation," Meine says about the Peppermint Park sessions.

Stay tuned for updates.