SCORPIONS Perform "Rock You Like A Hurricane" At Resurrection Fest 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally filmed footage of Scorpions performing their classic hit, "Rock You Like A Hurricane", on July 13th at the 2018 edition of Spain's Resurrection Fest, can be seen below.

Upcoming Scorpions live dates are listed below:

January

26 - Choctaw Casino - Durant, OK

February

9 - Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center - Limassol, Cyprus

July

19 - Rosenheim Sommerfestival - Rosenheim, Germany

August

11 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

October

4 - Rock In Rio - Barra da Tijuca, Brazil