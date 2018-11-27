SCORPIONS Perform "Rock You Like A Hurricane" At Resurrection Fest 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

November 27, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock scorpions

Professionally filmed footage of Scorpions performing their classic hit, "Rock You Like A Hurricane", on July 13th at the 2018 edition of Spain's Resurrection Fest, can be seen below.

Upcoming Scorpions live dates are listed below:

January
26 - Choctaw Casino - Durant, OK

February
9 - Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center - Limassol, Cyprus         

July
19 - Rosenheim Sommerfestival - Rosenheim, Germany         

August
11 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

October
4 - Rock In Rio - Barra da Tijuca, Brazil



