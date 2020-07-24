SCORPIONS Perform "Rock You Like A Hurricane" Live At Hellfest 2015; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally-filmed footage of Scorpions performing "Rock You Like A Hurricane" live at France's Hellfest in June 2015 can be seen below:

Previously released videos from the same show:

Scorpions have announced that dates for their "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency, with special guests Queensrÿche, will now take place May 8 - 30, 2021 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show date, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund.

Speaking recently with abc News Radio, Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine discussed the band's new single, "Sign Of Hope" (streaming below), and working on their new studio album

Meine reports that the Scorpions began writing material for the project last year, adding, "I think we have some great songs. And so far, it's a really inspiring journey."

Klaus also says the band had intended to record the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include Slipknot and Metallica. However, because of the pandemic, much of the work so far has been done at home or at the band's Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, with Fidelman taking part via Zoom.

"[W]e made great progress and [it] was a lot of fun, even now in this restricted and very strange situation," Meine says about the Peppermint Park sessions.

Stay tuned for updates.