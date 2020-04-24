SCORPIONS Play ‘70s Medley At Hellfest 2015; Video

In the video below; German heavy metal legends Scorpions perform a medley of ‘70s era tracks like “Top Of The Bill”, “Steamrock Fever”, “Speedy’s Coming”, and “Catch Your Train” live at Hellfest in June 2015.

Savage Amusement, the 10th studio album by the Scorpions, was released on April 16, 1988. The album peaked at #5 in the United States, and was certified Platinum on June 20. 1988. It's the last record to be produced by Dieter Dierks. A 4-part documentary on the album can be seen below.

In Part 1, the band tells the story behind the album and the artwork:

Part 2 tells the story behind how they built up the guitar sounds on the album:

In Part 3, the band tells the story behind the legendary Leningrad concerts in 1988 and the song "Don't Stop At The Top":

Part 4 tells the story behind the songs and final words: