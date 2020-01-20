SCORPIONS - Pre-Sale Tickets For Sin City Nights Las Vegas Residency Available Now; KLAUS MEINE & MATTHIAS JABS Video Interview

Scorpions recently announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions “Sin City Nights” kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guests Queensrÿche.

Rock Zone fan community pre-sale on sale now for first access to the best tickets. Log in or join the community here. Citi bank cardmembers also have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning today, Monday, January 20, through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details, head here.

“We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater,” said Klaus Meine. “We’re looking very much forward to share some wild ‘Sin City Nights’ with all of you on the famous Strip … Let’s get ready for the Sting!!!!”

The nine performances on sale are:

July: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.

Frontman Klaus Meine and lead guitarist Matthias Jabs joined WTKR live from Germany to talk about leading the iconic metal wave, their new Las Vegas residency, and 50+ years of rock n roll.