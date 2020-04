German heavy rock icons the Scorpions have posted pro-shot footage of “The Zoo”, live at Hellfest in Clisson, France from 2015.

Members of rock legends Scorpions offer messages of support and encouragement in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the video below.

"Take good care of yourselves and don't forget: In good times, in bad times music will lift up our souls." - Klaus Meine