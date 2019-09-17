SCORPIONS - Promo Video For 1985 Rock In Rio Debut Unearthed

September 17, 2019, 44 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities scorpions

SCORPIONS - Promo Video For 1985 Rock In Rio Debut Unearthed

Ahead of Scorpions upcoming performance at Rock In Rio 2019 on October 4, the rock legends have unearthed this promo video for their 1985 debut at the famed festival.

Rock In Rio 2019 is scheduled for September 27 - 29, and October 3 - 6, at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival takes place over two stages - World Stage and Sunset Stage.

Acts currently confirmed for the festival, with more to be announced, include:

World Stage:

September 29 - Bon Jovi
October 4 - Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Megadeth, Sepultura
October 5 - P!nk, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta
October 6 - Muse, Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Os Paralamas Do Sucesso

Sunset Stage:

September 27 - Seal Invites Xenia
September 28 - Lulu Santos & Silva
September 29 - Jessie J
October 4 - Slayer, Anthrax, Torture Squad & Claustrofobia feat. Chuck Billy (Testament), Nervosa
October 5 - Charlie Puth
October 6 - King Crimson

Complete festival details here.



Featured Audio

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

AFTERMATH - "Diethanasia" (The Label Group)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews