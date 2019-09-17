SCORPIONS - Promo Video For 1985 Rock In Rio Debut Unearthed
September 17, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Ahead of Scorpions upcoming performance at Rock In Rio 2019 on October 4, the rock legends have unearthed this promo video for their 1985 debut at the famed festival.
Rock In Rio 2019 is scheduled for September 27 - 29, and October 3 - 6, at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The festival takes place over two stages - World Stage and Sunset Stage.
Acts currently confirmed for the festival, with more to be announced, include:
World Stage:
September 29 - Bon Jovi
October 4 - Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Megadeth, Sepultura
October 5 - P!nk, Black Eyed Peas, Anitta
October 6 - Muse, Imagine Dragons, Nickelback, Os Paralamas Do Sucesso
Sunset Stage:
September 27 - Seal Invites Xenia
September 28 - Lulu Santos & Silva
September 29 - Jessie J
October 4 - Slayer, Anthrax, Torture Squad & Claustrofobia feat. Chuck Billy (Testament), Nervosa
October 5 - Charlie Puth
October 6 - King Crimson
Complete festival details here.